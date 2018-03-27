It's definitely going to rain Tuesday

Forecasters were right on the money when they predicted a 100% chance of rain today.
David Kent
Two people hurt in Austin explosion

State

Two people hurt in Austin explosion

Austin police are investigating a blast that injured two people in a neighborhood on Sunday. They aren't saying if it was caused by a package bomb similar to the three that detonated earlier this month in the city.

Westchester Plaza imploded, Fort Worth

News

Westchester Plaza imploded, Fort Worth

The Westchester Plaza, formerly a high-rise apartment named the Westchester House, was imploded Sunday, March 18, 2018. As seen from the Stayton at Museum Way—Interstate 30 crosses in front.

Falling meteor over Fort Worth?

Local

Falling meteor over Fort Worth?

Reddit user d0ubleR says that this dashcam video captured a video of a meteor falling through the sky over Fort Worth this past Tuesday. The incident occurred about 4:15 p.m. March 13. The user posted it on reddit on Wednesday, March 14. He was dr