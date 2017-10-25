Being bedridden makes home repairs almost impossible, but this charity can help

The memories came flooding in, as Tracey Boyle watches dozens of volunteers rip off the roof of the house where she grew up.
“Seeing life come back into it, it’s exciting,” Boyle said.
But the volunteers aren’t novices. They’re Dalworth Restoration employees teaming up with the nonprofit 6 Stones.
Through its Community Powered Revitalization, or CPR, program, the charity renovates or repairs the homes of Northeast Tarrant and Cleburne residents who cannot do so themselves, often because of financial or physical restrictions. Boyle's parents' home is the 200th home the organization has done work on in Euless.
“Well, this is a special house because we’ve been hearing about this house for months, as a matter of fact," said Scott Sheppard, CEO of 6 Stones Mission Network.
Boyle helped her parents apply for the volunteer help, after her father, Preston Hazard, was involved in a devastating motorcycle accident last May. The wreck left him bedridden, with extensive injuries including brain trauma.
“With the encouragement of a lot of church friends, we went to 6 Stones. We knew that this was something that we needed," Boyle said.
She described her father as a former Scoutmaster and lifelong volunteer, and a man who would rather give than recieve.
“It’s the world’s greatest collaboration. We have businesses, citizens, school districts -- everyone is partnering because we all want to make a better community," said Linda Martin, Euless mayor.
In addition to the new roof, the Hazards’ home received new caulking, sealing and a fresh coat of paint. The volunteers helped with the yard work.
“We were really overwhelmed when we found out the amount of things that they were willing to do, and very excited that they were going to do so many things because it really took the amount of pressure, and a lot off our list of things that needed to get done for them,” Boyle said.
“What we’ve learned through the whole process is, if you help one family in need, generally the entire neighborhood looks at that one house, and says, 'You know, that house is looking pretty good. Maybe my house needs a coat of paint, or maybe I need to trim some bushes now too.' And it has an impact on the entire neighborhood," Martin said.
“I am very grateful, we are all very, very grateful for this opportunity for them," Boyle said.
Two-hundred of the homes 6 Stones has renovated are in Euless, but in total, the charity has done work on over 600 homes in the area.
