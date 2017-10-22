Cowboys San Francisco 10.22.2017

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) before the game.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) and Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett hold hands before the game.
Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey (5) kicking on the sideline at the end of the first quarter.
Dallas Cowboys strong safety Kavon Frazier (35) and outside linebacker Kyle Wilber (51) cause San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Trent Taylor (81) to fumble a first quarter punt reception.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving (95) raises his fist into the air after the national anthem before the game.
Dallas Cowboys safety Xavier Woods (25) comes up the the fumble recovery on the punt return during the first quarter.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) picks up a first quarter first down as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Dontae Johnson (36) brings him down as the Cowboys beat the 49ers 40-10.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores a touchdown over San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (25) during the first quarter.
This first quarter play had offsetting penalties, intentional grounding on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and pass interference on San Francisco 49ers strong safety Eric Reid (35).
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) picking up first quarter yardage.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores his second first quarter touchdown as San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (25) can't bring him down.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving (95) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) during the first quarter.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) makes a catch in front of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Rashard Robinson (33) at the end of the first quarter, however, San Francisco 49ers challenged the ruling on the field and it was overturned.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) picks up 12 yard on this second quarter play as San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (25) brings him down.
With Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey (5) out with an injury, quarterback Dak Prescott (4) unsuccessfully tries to 2 points after touchdown during the second quarter.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) strips sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) at the end of the second quarter.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett before the game.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving (95) tips a San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) third quarter pass and it falls incomplete.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) calls his own number on a 2 yard touchdown run during the third quarter as the Cowboys beat the 49ers 40-10.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) calls his own number on a 2 yard touchdown run during the third quarter as the Cowboys beat the 49ers.
Dallas Cowboys strong safety Jeff Heath (38) filling in for an injured kicker Dan Bailey (5) misses the point after touchdown during the third quarter.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) comes down with a fourth quarter touchdown catch in double coverage by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Adrian Colbert (38) and cornerback Rashard Robinson (33).
Dallas Cowboys strong safety Jeff Heath (38) was good on the point after touchdown kick during the fourth quarter.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (7) throwing during the fourth quarter.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Brian Price (92) almost comes down with an interception on a San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) pass that he tipped during the fourth quarter.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21)and San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde (28) talk after the game where the Cowboys beat the 49ers.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) was all smiles as he heads to the locker room after the game.
