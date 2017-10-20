More Videos

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Pause
The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders 2:26

The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders

Not a bad night for this backup quarterback 1:31

Not a bad night for this backup quarterback

Same Kind of Different as Me.mov 1:27

Same Kind of Different as Me.mov

Population growth, strong economy quickly filling up Fort Worth landfill 1:29

Population growth, strong economy quickly filling up Fort Worth landfill

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Katy Gaby discusses inspiration behind Denver Moore song 1:37

Katy Gaby discusses inspiration behind Denver Moore song

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 1:09

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

Is it 2020 yet? Here's the first day of construction on the Rangers' new Globe Life Field 2:42

Is it 2020 yet? Here's the first day of construction on the Rangers' new Globe Life Field

  • Here are some of the court records you probably can't find in Tarrant County

    It’s difficult to search for cases in the Tarrant County district clerk’s office because of how the cases are filed and because of rules protecting privacy, District Clerk Tom Wilder says. But that isn’t the way open records should work.

Here are some of the court records you probably can't find in Tarrant County

It’s difficult to search for cases in the Tarrant County district clerk’s office because of how the cases are filed and because of rules protecting privacy, District Clerk Tom Wilder says. But that isn’t the way open records should work.
Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com
See why DFW thinks it should get Amazon's HQ2

News

See why DFW thinks it should get Amazon's HQ2

Amazon is still deciding where to establish its second headquarters, and DFW looks to prove that North Texas is the ideal location. Here's what the Dallas-Fort Worth area has to offer the tech company.