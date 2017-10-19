More Videos

The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders 2:26

The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders

Pause
If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located? 1:43

If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located?

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

L.D. Bell 2016: Beyond the Veil 2:21

L.D. Bell 2016: Beyond the Veil

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 12 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 12

DFW is home to 18 of the wealthiest Texans. See who made the list 1:50

DFW is home to 18 of the wealthiest Texans. See who made the list

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Celebrity judge Jody Dean of KLUV/98.7 FM joins us for Burger Battle finale round 1:04

Celebrity judge Jody Dean of KLUV/98.7 FM joins us for Burger Battle finale round

Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:47

Battle of the Burgers: 2017

  • If your disgusting house guests also happen to be rats, here's how to get rid of them

    No one likes finding out that rats have made themselves at home in your house. Here are six tips for keeping rats at bay.

If your disgusting house guests also happen to be rats, here's how to get rid of them

No one likes finding out that rats have made themselves at home in your house. Here are six tips for keeping rats at bay.
Rachel Wise / McClatchy