More Videos

If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located? 1:43

If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located?

Pause
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

DFW is home to 18 of the wealthiest Texans. See who made the list 1:50

DFW is home to 18 of the wealthiest Texans. See who made the list

They're not all man's best friend. How did wolves become dogs? 5:24

They're not all man's best friend. How did wolves become dogs?

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11

L.D. Bell 2016: Beyond the Veil 2:21

L.D. Bell 2016: Beyond the Veil

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder 1:09

Daniels explains Rangers' decision to release Prince Fielder

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Andrus: Rangers lost in 2017, yet 'We win as a team and lose as a team' 1:46

Andrus: Rangers lost in 2017, yet 'We win as a team and lose as a team'

  • The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders

    The DEA has identified six organizations as being the top Mexican cartels. Several of their leaders, including Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman of the Sinaloa cartel, have been arrested in recent years.

The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders

The DEA has identified six organizations as being the top Mexican cartels. Several of their leaders, including Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman of the Sinaloa cartel, have been arrested in recent years.
Lena Blietz (lblietz@star-telegram.com)
Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

News

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

During a Sept. 19 inspection of the Knights Inn by Fort Worth code officials, a guest complained that he had found bed bugs in his room. Hear motel owner Anil Patidar discount the guest's claim while refusing to identify himself.