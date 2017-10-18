The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders

Cities in the DFW area have submitted over three dozen potential sites for Amazon's second headquarters. The company hasn't even selected a city or state, but if North Texas wins, here are a few of the high-profile places that could become home to the mega-corporation.
Actress Alyssa Milano got an idea from a friend of a friend on Facebook to elevate the Harvey Weinstein conversation. She took the idea to Twitter, posting: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The hashtag #MeToo was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours, according to Twitter.
Jack Weaver and his brother-in-law Patrick Widen were surprised to discover Tuesday that their parents' dog Izzy was uninjured in a ferocious wildfire that destroyed their Santa Rosa neighborhood early Monday morning.
During a Sept. 19 inspection of the Knights Inn by Fort Worth code officials, a guest complained that he had found bed bugs in his room. Hear motel owner Anil Patidar discount the guest's claim while refusing to identify himself.