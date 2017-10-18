If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located?
Cities in the DFW area have submitted over three dozen potential sites for Amazon's second headquarters. The company hasn't even selected a city or state, but if North Texas wins, here are a few of the high-profile places that could become home to the mega-corporation.
Lena Blietzlblietz@star-telegram.com
More Videos
1:43
If Amazon's second headquarters comes to DFW, where will it be located?
5:24
They're not all man's best friend. How did wolves become dogs?
0:31
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18
1:15
Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse
1:50
DFW is home to 18 of the wealthiest Texans. See who made the list
0:39
Watch this family find their dog alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed their home
2:20
Marvel fans, the wait is over. Here's the first 'Black Panther' trailer
0:31
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 11
0:31
Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 12
0:41
Load up on zinc - a new UT Arlington study says it can halt the growth of cancer cells
1:07
North Tarrant Parkway and the physics of a dangerous road in Keller
1:10
Want to live in a mansion with celebrity neighbors? Check out Westlake
Actress Alyssa Milano got an idea from a friend of a friend on Facebook to elevate the Harvey Weinstein conversation. She took the idea to Twitter, posting: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The hashtag #MeToo was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours, according to Twitter.
Jack Weaver and his brother-in-law Patrick Widen were surprised to discover Tuesday that their parents' dog Izzy was uninjured in a ferocious wildfire that destroyed their Santa Rosa neighborhood early Monday morning.
During a Sept. 19 inspection of the Knights Inn by Fort Worth code officials, a guest complained that he had found bed bugs in his room. Hear motel owner Anil Patidar discount the guest's claim while refusing to identify himself.