1:30 Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place' Pause

1:03 The State Fair Chronicles: Midway Maneuvers

0:47 'King of Country' George Strait sends a video to a dying Texas girl, says he's praying for her

1:34 She thought the DUI test was a mistake, but then her deputy boyfriend proposed

2:27 Catch up on the Harvey Weinstein accusations in two minutes

1:48 See how a Mansfield middle school looks to improve boys' test scores with all-male classes

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

2:25 Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones