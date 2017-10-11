More Videos

  • "King of Country" George Strait sends a video to a dying Texas girl, says he's praying for her

    Bella, a terminally ill 10-year-old girl from Midland, received a video message from country music superstar George Strait after a Fort Worth police officer asked the community for help in contacting the artist. The officer, Damon Cole, runs a Facebook page called Heroes and Cops Against Childhood Cancer, and visits terminally ill children while dressed as superheroes. (Video produced by Lena Blietz, lblietz@star-telegram.com)

Bella, a terminally ill 10-year-old girl from Midland, received a video message from country music superstar George Strait after a Fort Worth police officer asked the community for help in contacting the artist. The officer, Damon Cole, runs a Facebook page called Heroes and Cops Against Childhood Cancer, and visits terminally ill children while dressed as superheroes.
Bella, a terminally ill 10-year-old girl from Midland, received a video message from country music superstar George Strait after a Fort Worth police officer asked the community for help in contacting the artist. The officer, Damon Cole, runs a Facebook page called Heroes and Cops Against Childhood Cancer, and visits terminally ill children while dressed as superheroes. (Video produced by Lena Blietz, lblietz@star-telegram.com) Video Courtesy of Damon Cole, Fort Worth Police Department

News

George Strait sends heartwarming video to a terminally ill Texas girl given two weeks to live

By Lena Blietz

lblietz@star-telegram.com

October 11, 2017 3:56 PM

The "King of Country" music, George Strait, is praying for a terminally ill Texas girl, thanks to the help of a Fort Worth police officer.

On Monday, the Facebook page "Heroes and Cops Against Childhood Cancer" posted a video message from the country superstar, wishing her well and thanking her for being a fan.

"I hope you get better real soon, and remember I love you," Strait said.

The Facebook page is run by Damon Cole, a Fort Worth police officer, who dresses up as superheroes and visits terminally ill children.

The child, an 10-year-old from Midland named Bella, has two weeks to live, according to a GoFundMe page dedicated to a final trip for the girl and her funeral arrangements. The page says her health challenges began at birth, but significantly worsened this summer. Her full list of terminal conditions are cerebral palsy, epilepsy, hydrocephalus with two shunts, brain malformation, osteoporosis, chronic intestinal pseudo obstruction and neurogenic bowels.

Last week, Cole posted a video to the Facebook page explaining that Bella listens to Strait every night. He asked for help in contacting Strait, and requested all comments about the girl use the hashtag #HeroBella. Cole's video was viewed 13,000 times and shared more than 400 times.

Cole said he will be flying to Midland this weekend to visit Bella dressed as Batman and Superman.

According to the Facebook page, Bella and her family traveled to California this week to visit Disneyland and go to the beach as a final trip together.

