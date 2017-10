More Videos

1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft?

1:48 See how a Mansfield middle school looks to improve boys' test scores with all-male classes

1:04 She dropped out of high school to chase Hollywood dreams, now she's the Texas Teacher of the Year

0:32 Texas Tech put on lockdown after campus police officer shot

1:12 Thanks to Lady Bird Johnson, your daily commute is (probably) filled with wildflowers, not junkyards

5:07 Once called the "Wall Street of the West," take a peek into Cowtown's past

2:10 Want to turn a hobby into a six-figure career? For gamers, here's an esports career guide

2:04 Why do we still need courtroom sketch artists?

1:55 Watch legendary sportswriter Dan Jenkins explain why he still "can't wait to go to work"

1:28 Tommy Manion describes BB gun incident with horse

0:20 Arlington and Grand Prairie police need help identifying two purse snatchers

1:11 So, you know everything about the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Sure about that?