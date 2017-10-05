Grand Prairie wins first place award for parks and recreation programs, beats Arlington

More Videos

Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards 0:42

Where should you go for a drink in the area? These five places lead Tarrant County in alcohol sales 1:21

Gun store owner explains 'bump stock' device after 'frustrating' Vegas shooting 3:25

Hyperloop travel at jet plane-like speeds of 600 mph 0:39

New Dickies Arena takes shape at Will Rogers 1:14

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Fort Worth officer on involvement in Las Vegas Trail neighborhood 2:03

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:36

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 0:31

    The city of Grand Prairie is the 2017 National Recreation and Park Association gold medal winner for cities with populations between 150,001 to 400,000 residents. Arlington was a finalist in the category. Other 2017 winners include Shawnee Mission, Kansas, Roswell, Georgia, Bismark, North Dakota and Itasca, Illinois. Allen was a 2016 gold medalist for the 75,001-150,000 resident category.

The city of Grand Prairie is the 2017 National Recreation and Park Association gold medal winner for cities with populations between 150,001 to 400,000 residents. Arlington was a finalist in the category. Other 2017 winners include Shawnee Mission, Kansas, Roswell, Georgia, Bismark, North Dakota and Itasca, Illinois. Allen was a 2016 gold medalist for the 75,001-150,000 resident category.
The deadly Las Vegas shooting brought to light the use of a device called a "bump stock,” which allows a semi-automatic rifle to mimic a fully automatic ones. Critics say that the device disregards current federal restrictions on automatic guns, but a gun store owner in Bastrop disagrees. Watch Crosshairs Texas's Troy Michelin demonstrate how a "bump stock" is installed and operated.

Nobel Prize for work on circadian rhythm: Here's why

Jeffrey C. Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael W. Young, who once lived in North Texas, were awarded the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for discoveries about the molecular mechanisms controlling the body’s circadian rhythm.

Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting

WARNING: PROFANITY AND GUNFIRE. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on October 3 released bodycam footage from officers at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay hotel on the evening of Sunday, October 1. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrates this footage during a press conference, saying the footage showed officers hunkering down behind a wall that “faces Mandalay Bay,” while trying to determine the direction of the shooting. Loud bangs, as well as screams and sobs from the crowd, can be heard in the video.

Las Vegas police investigating leaked photos of shooter's hotel room

Police confirmed the authenticity of the leaked photos showing the inside of the hotel room used by Stephen Paddock to carry out the mass shooting that killed 59 people October 1. "We have opened up an internal investigation to determine the source of the leaks of those photos to the public," Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said. During a press conference on October 3, they also talked about the cameras found at the room and the heroics of a security guard at the hotel.