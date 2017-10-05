More Videos

Where should you go for a drink in the area? These five places lead Tarrant County in alcohol sales 1:21

Arlington police need help identifying this man accused of using stolen credit cards 0:42

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 0:31

Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home. 0:33

Body found inside a vacant home in southwest Fort Worth 1:32

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 5 0:31

AT&T Stadium sells more alcohol than any other venue in Texas 0:25

Fort Worth officer on involvement in Las Vegas Trail neighborhood 2:03

5 former presidents unite for One America Appeal 0:33

  • Gun store owner explains "bump stock" device after "frustrating" Vegas shooting

    The deadly Las Vegas shooting brought to light the use of a device called a "bump stock,” which allows a semi-automatic rifle to mimic a fully automatic ones. Critics say that the device disregards current federal restrictions on automatic guns, but a gun store owner in Bastrop disagrees. Watch Crosshairs Texas's Troy Michelin demonstrate how a "bump stock" is installed and operated.

The deadly Las Vegas shooting brought to light the use of a device called a "bump stock,” which allows a semi-automatic rifle to mimic a fully automatic ones. Critics say that the device disregards current federal restrictions on automatic guns, but a gun store owner in Bastrop disagrees. Watch Crosshairs Texas's Troy Michelin demonstrate how a "bump stock" is installed and operated.
Jeffrey C. Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael W. Young, who once lived in North Texas, were awarded the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for discoveries about the molecular mechanisms controlling the body’s circadian rhythm.

WARNING: PROFANITY AND GUNFIRE. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on October 3 released bodycam footage from officers at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay hotel on the evening of Sunday, October 1. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrates this footage during a press conference, saying the footage showed officers hunkering down behind a wall that “faces Mandalay Bay,” while trying to determine the direction of the shooting. Loud bangs, as well as screams and sobs from the crowd, can be heard in the video.

Police confirmed the authenticity of the leaked photos showing the inside of the hotel room used by Stephen Paddock to carry out the mass shooting that killed 59 people October 1. "We have opened up an internal investigation to determine the source of the leaks of those photos to the public," Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said. During a press conference on October 3, they also talked about the cameras found at the room and the heroics of a security guard at the hotel.