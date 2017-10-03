Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years
Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three.
Monty Davis and Timothy Finn/The Kansas City Star
