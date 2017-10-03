More Videos

Police looking for man who approached girls in Target 0:20

Police looking for man who approached girls in Target

Pause
Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

RAW: Check out this UCLA recruit's dazzling TD catch 0:17

RAW: Check out this UCLA recruit's dazzling TD catch

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59

RAW: Arlington High wideout makes a one-handed TD grab 0:24

RAW: Arlington High wideout makes a one-handed TD grab

Shooter firing from Mandalay Bay hotel 0:10

Shooter firing from Mandalay Bay hotel

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Rams game? 0:46

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Rams game?

Tom Petty's lyrics spoke for underdogs 1:43

Tom Petty's lyrics spoke for underdogs

From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans 0:57

From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27

  • Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

    Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three.

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three.
Monty Davis and Timothy Finn/The Kansas City Star
Tom Petty's lyrics spoke for underdogs

News

Tom Petty's lyrics spoke for underdogs

Tom Petty, a staple of rock radio through decades with his band the Heartbreakers, has died at 66. Mr. Petty wrote pithy, hardheaded songs that gave 1960s roots a contemporary polish.

Texas Music Takeover 2017 in London

News

Texas Music Takeover 2017 in London

Texas musicians - most from Fort Worth - are headed to London for the second annual Texas Music Takeover there. The weeklong event will include a benefit concert for Hurricane Harvey relief.