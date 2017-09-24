Arlington fourth-grader takes helicopter to school
After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was spotted landing his helicopter at a high school football game in Mansfield creating a spectacle, readers informed the Star-Telegram that Sarah Jayne Frank, 10, occasionally gets brought to school in Arlington via helicopter by her father. They let us tag along for a recent ride.
Prescotte Stokes IIIpstokes@star-telegram.com
More Videos
2:21
Arlington fourth-grader takes helicopter to school
0:31
6 Most Wanted suspects arrested
0:31
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20
0:31
Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 20
0:41
Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie
2:07
These Fort Worth lights created 'Christmas City'
0:31
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 13
0:31
Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 13
2:25
The Goodfellows Fundraising Luncheon
2:22
Lockheed Martin bike parade
0:23
“People think we’re a suburb of Dallas, and we’re not.” Here’s Mayor Betsy Price on the city’s PR challenge
1:10
Arlington Ride Sharing Service VIA
1:56
See how tower cranes grow taller as a building gets taller
The Grand Prairie Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed a cashier at gunpoint. Police said on Nov. 19, at around 6:30 p.m., two suspects entered the K Corner Food Mart, located at 104 W. Shady Grove Road in Grand
Prairie demanding cash.
Reaching up — and out — hundreds of feet in the air, tower cranes are a marvelous bit of engineering. They keep their narrow masts steady, and have a way of getting taller as the building gets taller. Here's how they do it.
Animal Control in the DeSoto area found a 15-foot Burmese python, which got us thinking, where else would exotic animals be found in the Dallas-Fort Worth area? Turns out, the Human Society of North Texas has everything from pythons to chinchillas to bats. (Although bats can't be adopted. Sorry.)