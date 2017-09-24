More Videos

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 0:31

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested

Pause
Fire burns Mini Mall in Denton square 0:13

Fire burns Mini Mall in Denton square

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

How to safely shop online 0:29

How to safely shop online

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time 1:58

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time

Allen defense delivers 1:11

Allen defense delivers

Ezekiel Elliott returns to Cowboys practice 1:06

Ezekiel Elliott returns to Cowboys practice

Panther Island Ice opens with a skating session for school kids 1:37

Panther Island Ice opens with a skating session for school kids

  • Arlington fourth-grader takes helicopter to school

    After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was spotted landing his helicopter at a high school football game in Mansfield creating a spectacle, readers informed the Star-Telegram that Sarah Jayne Frank, 10, occasionally gets brought to school in Arlington via helicopter by her father. They let us tag along for a recent ride.

Arlington fourth-grader takes helicopter to school

After Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was spotted landing his helicopter at a high school football game in Mansfield creating a spectacle, readers informed the Star-Telegram that Sarah Jayne Frank, 10, occasionally gets brought to school in Arlington via helicopter by her father. They let us tag along for a recent ride.
Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com
The Goodfellows Fundraising Luncheon

News

The Goodfellows Fundraising Luncheon

Community leaders gather at the Fort Worth Club to donate financially to the Goodfellows Fund, a Star-Telegram Charity serving underprivileged children since 1912.

Lockheed Martin bike parade

News

Lockheed Martin bike parade

Lockheed Martin employees donate 180 bikes to some fortunate children and over $180,000 to local charities through their LM Aero Club charity. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)

Arlington Ride Sharing Service VIA

News

Arlington Ride Sharing Service VIA

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams announces the roll out of VIA, an app based ride sharing service to serve the downtown Arlington area at first, Monday, Dec., 11,

Shooting near Bluebonnet Circle

News

Shooting near Bluebonnet Circle

Police investigate a shooting on Rogers Avenue near Bluebonnet Circle. One man is dead and another was taken to a hospital. The suspect was still at large at the time. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)