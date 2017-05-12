14-year-old to become TCU's youngest graduate

Carson Huey-You will graduate with a degree in physics and double minor in math and Chinese.
jlmarshall@star-telegram.com
U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D) town hall meeting

News

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D) town hall meeting

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D), who is challenging Ted Cruz for the U.S. Senate next year, held a town hall gathering before a full crowd at the Roundup Inn (in the Will Rogers Complex) in Fort Worth, Friday, August 11, 2017.

Arlington’s new driverless shuttle is ready to serve the entertainment district

News

Arlington’s new driverless shuttle is ready to serve the entertainment district

In what Arlington is calling the nation’s first autonomous public shuttle network, the city will launch milo — short for mile zero, or when fans arrive at their destination — on Aug. 26 at the Dallas Cowboys preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, officials said Friday. They will also start being used for Texas Rangers games after that start date. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)

BMW plunges seven stories off garage

News

BMW plunges seven stories off garage

Dramatic surveillance video captures the moment a BMW plunges seven stories onto the pavement below and slams into the rear of an SUV. The woman in the BMW suffered serious injuries; the man in the SUV was unhurt.

Climate change: What's it all about?

News

Climate change: What's it all about?

An introduction to the causes of modern-day climate change, signs that the climate is already changing, and how climate change affects the environment and human well-being.