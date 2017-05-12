14-year-old to become TCU's youngest graduate

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D), who is challenging Ted Cruz for the U.S. Senate next year, held a town hall gathering before a full crowd at the Roundup Inn (in the Will Rogers Complex) in Fort Worth, Friday, August 11, 2017.
Molly the Trolley, the downtown shuttle, will no longer be a free service starting Sunday. With yearly operating costs in the $1 million range, the Fort Worth Transportation Authority will now charge $2 per rider.
In what Arlington is calling the nation’s first autonomous public shuttle network, the city will launch milo — short for mile zero, or when fans arrive at their destination — on Aug. 26 at the Dallas Cowboys preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, officials said Friday. They will also start being used for Texas Rangers games after that start date. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)
Seniors are seeing increasing risk and rates of sexually transmitted infections. Using humor, this family doctor brings awareness to a major public health concern ... that not everyone wants to talk about.
Dramatic surveillance video captures the moment a BMW plunges seven stories onto the pavement below and slams into the rear of an SUV. The woman in the BMW suffered serious injuries; the man in the SUV was unhurt.
A man accused of killing a 2-year-old by smashing his skull against a wall blames the child’s mother for the injuries that caused the boy’s death. I didn’t touch him,” said Christian Michael Tyrrell, 24, of Fort Worth, who took the witness stand in his own defense on Wednesday. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)
James Anton has had it with President Donald Trump. Instead of posting his opinion online, as most do these days, he took his message to his front and back yards. “Impeach Trump Now,” read signs he placed in both yards. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)