Two children were pulled alive from an overturned car trapped in a torrent of flood water in Texas, when a group of passers-by pulled together to help, using tools and their bare hands to pry open the doors and get inside. The incident took place near Myrtle Springs, according to reports, when the family of Phillip Ocheltree, leaving their home to escape flooding, “hydroplaned” off the wet road and flipped into a ditch.