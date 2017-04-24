Car crashes after driver refused to stop for Dallas deputies
The driver and his female passenger were slightly injured when the sedan crashed in the 1700 block of West Commerce Street, near downtown Dallas. Sheriff's deputies had tried to stop the car for a routine violation near Hampton Road and I-30 when the chase began.
Star-Telegram
More Videos
0:35
Car crashes after driver refused to stop for Dallas deputies
0:25
Truck hauling coffee creamer crashes and burns on highway overpass in Waxahachie
0:44
Burleson shooting leaves one brother dead, another wounded
0:54
Airfield Falls Trailhead Opens
1:41
When hail freezes over: How does hail get so big?
1:40
Fort Worth Opera’s "Carmen" up next for the 2017 festival
3:07
The Jumbo Cream Puff: Schmidt's brings edible art to Main Street
1:31
Texas Tour d'Elegance showcases collector-car weekend in Arlington
0:22
Five people survive a house explosion in Navarro County overnight
4:17
Byrd treads lightly, Zimmerman buckles down in Fort Worth City Council forum
4:47
Bernie Sanders speaks at "Come Together Fight Back" rally
The wreck on the US 287 bridge over I-35E closed southbound lanes and service roads in the immediate vicinity for several hours. The truck driver escaped unharmed, and there were no other vehicles involved.