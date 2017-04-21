The weather phenomenon of ice falling from the sky can cause tremendous property destruction. But how does hail form and what determines if it comes does in pea-sized chunks, or in much larger and more damaging sizes? This video graphic explains.
More Videos
1:41
When hail freezes over: How does hail get so big?
1:40
Fort Worth Opera’s "Carmen" up next for the 2017 festival
3:07
The Jumbo Cream Puff: Schmidt's brings edible art to Main Street
1:31
Texas Tour d'Elegance showcases collector-car weekend in Arlington
0:22
Five people survive a house explosion in Navarro County overnight
4:17
Byrd treads lightly, Zimmerman buckles down in Fort Worth City Council forum
4:47
Bernie Sanders speaks at "Come Together Fight Back" rally
0:42
Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival begins
18:34
Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival
0:31
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 19
0:31
Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 20
0:27
Man shot in leg after possible botched drug deal, police say