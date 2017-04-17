The manhunt for Steve Stephens continues, says Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams. Police say Stephens fatally shot an elderly Cleveland man in a gruesome video posted on Facebook. They are urging anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact them.
Credit: Cleveland Police
More Videos
1:49
Facebook murder suspect remains on the loose
0:36
Dallas officer shoots man who intentionally rammed a police vehicle
1:16
Dak Prescott on Tony Romo
2:48
Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott goes to the Mud Bug Bash
6:11
Arlington District 3 candidate forum
3:21
Slurping, spitting and the science of creating great coffee
2:45
Fort Worth’s Touchdown Sports accused of scamming businesses, school districts across U.S.
1:08
I-635 shut down after major seven-vehicle crash in Dallas, reports say
0:38
Shooting near Dallas food store leaves two injured
5:17
Alamo Plaza Master Plan renderings unveiled
3:40
Rep. Joe Barton thinks Trump should release his tax returns
3:14
Congressman Joe Barton responds to constituent questions about the Affordable Care Act
0:31
Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 13