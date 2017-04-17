Facebook murder suspect remains on the loose

The manhunt for Steve Stephens continues, says Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams. Police say Stephens fatally shot an elderly Cleveland man in a gruesome video posted on Facebook. They are urging anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact them. Credit: Cleveland Police
Dak Prescott on Tony Romo

News

Dak Prescott on Tony Romo

Dak Prescott says he expects next year to be harder and talks about his relationship and respect for Tony Romo. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)

Editor's Choice Videos