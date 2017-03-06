Alcohol sting nets 11 in Hood County as statewide operation gets underway

The bad news Saturday was that several minors were able to buy alcohol at stores.
The good news was that 11 store clerks, including a 16-year-old, were caught in an alcohol sting operation by authorities.
“Eleven clerks is quite a bit, but considering my deputies went into 52 stores, 22 percent of stores sold alcohol to minors,” Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds said Monday in a news release. “We hope to get that number down by doing these stings in the future.”
Deputies with the Hood County Sheriff’s Office and officials with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted the sting operation Saturday in Hood County.
The operation preceded a statewide series of undercover operations intended to curtail sales of alcohol to persons under 21 as Texans flock to the Gulf Coast for spring break.
TABC officials announced Monday that the undercover operations — dubbed “minor stings” — will take place over the next two weeks at liquor retailers along popular travel corridors between major Texas cities and the Gulf Coast.
On Saturday in Hood County, minors with underage Texas identification cards or Texas driver’s licenses went to stores and attempted to buy alcohol.
Ten clerks were arrested at various locations and they face charges of sale of alcohol to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
One clerk was a 16-year-old, who will face a delinquent conduct/sale of alcohol to a minor charge, officials said.
During the statewide operations, undercover TABC agents will accompany a minor volunteer who will attempt to purchase alcohol, according to a TABC news release Monday.
The stings will take place at establishments that sell alcohol for on-premise consumption such as bars and restaurants, and as well as those that sell alcohol for off-premise consumption such as grocery or convenience stores.
Retailers that sell alcohol to an underage person could face administrative action by the TABC.
During the 2016 spring break undercover operations, TABC agents visited 1,488 retailers and found more than 92 percent to be in full compliance with the law.
“This operation is intended to remind businesses across the state about the importance of protecting their customers from the dangers of underage alcohol consumption,” Robert Saenz, executive chief of TABC field operations, said in the news release. “At the same time, these undercover operations help us identify those few businesses who are in violation and bring them back into compliance.”
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments