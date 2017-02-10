Zuzu Verk’s father shares memories of his daughter's 'Wonderful Life'

At a memorial service Thursday in Alpine, Zuzu Verk’s father, Glen Verk, spoke of his daughter's love for the outdoors and conservation and how Sul Ross State University, a school in West Texas, was the perfect place to pursue her passions. Zuzu's remains were found in a shallow grave near Alpine last week. The 21-year-old Fort Worth woman's boyfriend, Robert Fabian, has been arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence and accused of concealing her corpse.