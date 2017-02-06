Men shoot up Dallas restaurant after being thrown out

The large bovine escaped Hamilton Meats around 11 a.m. on Thursday and 'ran wild,' police said. Two cowboys on horseback saw the police chasing the animal and jumped in to help, finally wrestling it to the ground outside a Taco Bell on South Main Street. Police released this video and added some cheeky chase music to boot.
Dallas police are looking for a burglary suspect who broke into a Dollar Genera at 1780 S. Beltline Road on Jan. 22 around 10:40 p.m. Initially he couldn't open the glass case holding the cigarette carton so he goes outside, grabs a rock and throws at the glass several times before breaking through and stuffing cigarette cartons into a plastic bag. Anyone with information should call (214) 671-0112.