Grand Champion Steer Sale

Dallas police are looking for a burglary suspect who broke into a Dollar Genera at 1780 S. Beltline Road on Jan. 22 around 10:40 p.m. Initially he couldn't open the glass case holding the cigarette carton so he goes outside, grabs a rock and throws at the glass several times before breaking through and stuffing cigarette cartons into a plastic bag. Anyone with information should call (214) 671-0112.