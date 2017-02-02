Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Tarrant Co. deputies to ID illegal immigrants

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn discusses his plan to have jail deputies identify illegal immigrants when booked into jail.
Lawyers' news conference at DFW Airport

A group of more than 150 North Texas lawyers, called DFW Detained, say they are preparing to work for the long haul on behalf of travelers detained by President Donald Trump's executive order restricting travelers from certain predominantly Muslim countries.

FBI issues call to report official corruption at border

Every day at America’s borders, drugs, weapons, and even people are illegally smuggled into our country. This threatens our national security. Some public servants sworn to protect our borders are turning a blind eye and lining their pockets. The FBI’s top criminal priority is to take down these corrupt officials.

