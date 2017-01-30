Two men shot to death overnight in Dallas apartment

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said Friday" “[Jacqueline Craig and her family] called Fort Worth PD for assistance and it ended badly.” Price said she has reached out to the Craig and her family and hopes they'll be willing to meet with her.
Cyndy Feasel talks about the death of her ex-husband, Grant Feasel, who played with the Seattle Seahawks. He died of liver failure, but an autopsy of his brain revealed that chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) had damaged his once-brilliant mind. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)
The Doomsday Clock was moved 30 seconds closer to midnight on Thursday, as the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said reckless language over nuclear weapons and a growing disregard of scientific expertise on climate change put humanity in its greatest peril for more than 50 years
The case involving Fort Worth police Officer William Martin — whose behavior during the arrest of the mother and daughter was heavily criticized — will continue to be handled internally and not presented to a grand jury, authorities said. (Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)
Honoring his friend and fellow Bedford firefighter Keith Long, who lost his life to cancer, firefighter Chris Connor is leading a effort in the department for early cancer detection using the ONCOblot Labs test.