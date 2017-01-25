Passenger train slams FedEx truck in Utah snowstorm

There were no serious injuries reported. The crossing arms didn't come down until after the crash
North Salt Lake Police Dept.

Biker treks from Texas for Trump

Bill McCann, who voted for Donald Trump for the simple reason that he wasn't a politician, rode his motorcycle approximately 1,400 miles from Fort Worth, Tex., to witness President Trump's inauguration in-person.

How NASA Measures Global Temperatures

Earth’s 2016 surface temperatures were the warmest since modern record keeping began in 1880, according to independent analyses by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NASA scientists analyze data from 6300 weather stations, sea surface temperature measurements and Antarctic research stations — all to determine how the average surface temperature is changing.

