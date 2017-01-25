Dragging a U-Haul trailer, a man led deputies on a chase in E. Dallas county

Brandon Bennett wanted to be a Euless police officer after he left military service, but his life was cut short by a drunk driver. His mother Brenda Holden honors Brandon's memory by offering a essay scholarship to Euless police cadets.
Bill McCann, who voted for Donald Trump for the simple reason that he wasn't a politician, rode his motorcycle approximately 1,400 miles from Fort Worth, Tex., to witness President Trump's inauguration in-person.
Earth’s 2016 surface temperatures were the warmest since modern record keeping began in 1880, according to independent analyses by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NASA scientists analyze data from 6300 weather stations, sea surface temperature measurements and Antarctic research stations — all to determine how the average surface temperature is changing.
DC marijuana (DCMJ), a pro-marijuana legalization group, plans to "gift" 4,000 joints on inauguration day on the streets of Washington, D.C., encouraging the public to light them up at the 4:20 mark of the new Trump administration. Marijuana activists fear the progress made on legalization and reform may be lost under a new Republican-led government.