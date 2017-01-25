Dragging a U-Haul trailer, a man led deputies on a chase in E. Dallas county

The suspect fled into Kaufman county briefly before circling back and crashing in Balch Springs.
Biker treks from Texas for Trump

Bill McCann, who voted for Donald Trump for the simple reason that he wasn't a politician, rode his motorcycle approximately 1,400 miles from Fort Worth, Tex., to witness President Trump's inauguration in-person.

How NASA Measures Global Temperatures

Earth’s 2016 surface temperatures were the warmest since modern record keeping began in 1880, according to independent analyses by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NASA scientists analyze data from 6300 weather stations, sea surface temperature measurements and Antarctic research stations — all to determine how the average surface temperature is changing.

Prepping for an inaugural pot protest

DC marijuana (DCMJ), a pro-marijuana legalization group, plans to "gift" 4,000 joints on inauguration day on the streets of Washington, D.C., encouraging the public to light them up at the 4:20 mark of the new Trump administration. Marijuana activists fear the progress made on legalization and reform may be lost under a new Republican-led government.

