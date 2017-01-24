Craig family arrives at Fort Worth City Council

Earth’s 2016 surface temperatures were the warmest since modern record keeping began in 1880, according to independent analyses by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NASA scientists analyze data from 6300 weather stations, sea surface temperature measurements and Antarctic research stations — all to determine how the average surface temperature is changing.
DC marijuana (DCMJ), a pro-marijuana legalization group, plans to "gift" 4,000 joints on inauguration day on the streets of Washington, D.C., encouraging the public to light them up at the 4:20 mark of the new Trump administration. Marijuana activists fear the progress made on legalization and reform may be lost under a new Republican-led government.
His hand trapped in his rigging, Junior Bull Rider Trevyn Armstrong, from Broken Bow, OK., was drug the length of the arena. It took four clown bullfighters to finally free Armstrong's hand during Bull's Night Out at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, Wednesday.