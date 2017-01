More Videos

12:22 The Lil' Wranglers and Elite Wranglers dance live in Washington, D.C., in advance of their performance in the Inauguration Parade on Friday. (Facebook Live video)

0:24 A prowler shot a homeowner overnight on Kodiak Ct. in Fort Worth

0:28 Officer killed responding to report of man with a gun in Little Elm

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

1:40 LaDainian Tomlinson talks about the Chargers moving to L.A.

0:51 How potholes are formed

0:23 Vacant bar burns in south Fort Worth

0:33 Who says dinosaurs are extinct?

2:25 Celebrating Martin Luther King in Fort Worth

1:46 Hurst couple will go to inauguration

3:41 Debt Collection Fraud Call Recording