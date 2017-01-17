LaDainian Tomlinson talks about the Chargers moving to L.A.

Former Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson talks about the teams moving from San Diego to Los Angeles. (Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)
mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

News

Debt Collection Fraud Call Recording

Listen to an employee of an unscrupulous debt collector trick a victim into paying by pretending to be a law enforcement officer and illegally threatening arrest and other legal action. More at https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/illegal-tactics-result-in-jail-time-for-debt-collector

Editor's Choice Videos