How potholes are formed

n the winter, potholes are a constant challenge for drivers. This video from the Utah Department of Transportation shows how potholes form because of winter weather.
Utah Department of Transportation

News

Debt Collection Fraud Call Recording

Listen to an employee of an unscrupulous debt collector trick a victim into paying by pretending to be a law enforcement officer and illegally threatening arrest and other legal action. More at https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/illegal-tactics-result-in-jail-time-for-debt-collector

News

Homicide detectives investigate death in southeast Fort Worth

Homicide detectives were dispatched to a home where one person was found dead early Thursday in southeast Fort Worth, police said. Police responded to the call around 8 a.m. in the 5900 block of Whittlesey Road. The police report stated that a 911 caller said someone about 20 years old was found dead inside of the duplex. (Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)

Editor's Choice Videos