Pedestrian struck by vehicle on MLK Boulevard in Dallas

President-elect Donald Trump during a news conference on Wednesday refused to answer a question from CNN reporter Jim Acosta, and called BuzzFeed a "failing pile of garbage" after being asked about a controversial memo that Russia has been blackmailing him.
A thief was caught on video shoving a python down his pants at a pet store in Portland, Oregon. The man walked into A to Z Pets, grabbed the snake out of its cage and shoved it down the front of his pants before casually walking out of the store.
Garmin announced three new smartwatches, with features designed for running, swimming, hiking, biking and other fitness activities. See the new wearables and more from Garmin at the Consumer Electronics Show.
President Obama got emotional thanking his family during his farewell Tuesday evening. He especially teared up thanking his wife Michelle for taking on a role she didn't ask for, with "grace and grit."