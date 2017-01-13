Pilot dead after crash in Cooke county

28-year-old Tyler Foster was killed when his biplane crashed near Era Thursday evening
Homicide detectives investigate death in southeast Fort Worth

Homicide detectives were dispatched to a home where one person was found dead early Thursday in southeast Fort Worth, police said. Police responded to the call around 8 a.m. in the 5900 block of Whittlesey Road. The police report stated that a 911 caller said someone about 20 years old was found dead inside of the duplex. (Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)

Bonds Ranch brands cattle

Pete Bonds, with the help of neighboring ranchers, brands, vaccinates, and castrates cattle at Bonds Ranch in Saginaw on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

