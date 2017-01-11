Fort Worth resident worries about repeal of Obamacare

Two suspects broke into the home of an elderly couple in Arlington over the holidays and stole jewelry, electronics and credit cards, police say. This video is from a Taco Bell in Irving where the suspects used the stolen credit cards. Contact Detective Pue with information, 817-459-5808.
Charlie Brotman, who served as the president's announcer at the inaugural parade from Eisenhower in 1957 to Obama in 2013, reflects on the last 15 inaugural parades and his role in welcoming the new presidents to the White House.
In this video provided by a Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60T Jayhawk crew, four crew members of the Lady Gudny are hoisted from a disabled fishing vessel adrift in the Bering Sea, 230 miles east-southeast of Kodiak, Alaska, on Jan. 6, 2017. The Lady Gudny experienced fuel problems and exhausted its supply of fuel filters on Jan. 5.
Members of several community groups held a protest Monday at Fort Worth City Hall against the discipline given to Fort Worth police officer William Martin, whose arrest of Jacqueline Craig and her daughter was caught on video that went viral on social media and incited community protests. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)
The Grace After Fire "New Year, New You" event at the Keller Center for Advanced Learning assisted women veterans with makeovers by cosmetology students, resume help, a wardrobe selection, and photo sessions.