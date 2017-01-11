Breathing problems result from Haltom City fire

Mitchell DeSouza, owner Virtuoso Tattoo studio, recently submitted a request to relocate to a more prominent location near Northeast Mall, but the city council voted 4-3 to deny his request saying that a tattoo business isn't part of the revitalizing Hurst vision. (Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)
Two suspects broke into the home of an elderly couple in Arlington over the holidays and stole jewelry, electronics and credit cards, police say. This video is from a Taco Bell in Irving where the suspects used the stolen credit cards. Contact Detective Pue with information, 817-459-5808.
Charlie Brotman, who served as the president's announcer at the inaugural parade from Eisenhower in 1957 to Obama in 2013, reflects on the last 15 inaugural parades and his role in welcoming the new presidents to the White House.
Members of several community groups held a protest Monday at Fort Worth City Hall against the discipline given to Fort Worth police officer William Martin, whose arrest of Jacqueline Craig and her daughter was caught on video that went viral on social media and incited community protests. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)
The Grace After Fire "New Year, New You" event at the Keller Center for Advanced Learning assisted women veterans with makeovers by cosmetology students, resume help, a wardrobe selection, and photo sessions.
Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald suspends an officer 10 days without pay for questionable actions while responding to an assault call before Christmas, an event captured by video that went viral on social media.