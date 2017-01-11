Breathing problems result from Haltom City fire

A firefighter and possibly two employees developed respiratory difficulty during a fire at a business on Meacham Blvd. Tuesday night.
Star-Telegram

News

Hurst tattoo studio denied request to move closer to mall

Mitchell DeSouza, owner Virtuoso Tattoo studio, recently submitted a request to relocate to a more prominent location near Northeast Mall, but the city council voted 4-3 to deny his request saying that a tattoo business isn't part of the revitalizing Hurst vision. (Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)

News

Protest against 10-day suspension of officer in viral arrest video

Members of several community groups held a protest Monday at Fort Worth City Hall against the discipline given to Fort Worth police officer William Martin, whose arrest of Jacqueline Craig and her daughter was caught on video that went viral on social media and incited community protests. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)

News

Women veterans get pampered by Keller ISD

The Grace After Fire "New Year, New You" event at the Keller Center for Advanced Learning assisted women veterans with makeovers by cosmetology students, resume help, a wardrobe selection, and photo sessions.

Editor's Choice Videos