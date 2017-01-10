Bonds Ranch brands cattle

Pete Bonds, with the help of neighboring ranchers, brands, vaccinates, and castrates cattle at Bonds Ranch in Saginaw on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.
Protest against 10-day suspension of officer in viral arrest video

Members of several community groups held a protest Monday at Fort Worth City Hall against the discipline given to Fort Worth police officer William Martin, whose arrest of Jacqueline Craig and her daughter was caught on video that went viral on social media and incited community protests. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)

Women veterans get pampered by Keller ISD

The Grace After Fire "New Year, New You" event at the Keller Center for Advanced Learning assisted women veterans with makeovers by cosmetology students, resume help, a wardrobe selection, and photo sessions.

