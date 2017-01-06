Snow flurries fall on northwest Fort Worth neighborhood

At Wild West comics a group of D
Students from L.D. Bell and Trinity high schools experienced indoor skydiving, learning first-hand STEM and boosting their self-confidence and self-esteem. Star-Telegram/Joyce Marshall
Amy and Harper Williams will participate in Women's March on Washington. Star-Telegram/Joyce Marshall
The incident occurred on St. Augustine Road shortly before 10 pm, according to Dallas police reports
Spreading a briny mixture onto dry roads now makes them more resistant to freezing over if precipitation comes.
Texas Parks and Wildlife released 1925 rainbow at River Park and more at two other locations today.
Nicole Blahitka, 49, was found dead in her bedroom Friday at her home in the 3600 block of Middlewood Drive. Her boyfriend, Joshua Henry, 29, has been arrested.
Blaze may have been started by a faulty electric blanket
The car left the roadway, hit a ditch and landed on its side, ejecting the driver near the Spur 408 ramp at I-20
He was arrested in the murder of the owner of a well-known Fort Worth business.