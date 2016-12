Keller dispatch, NETCOM, the first to use ‘Uber for 911’ app

They’re calling it “Uber for 911,” and a Tarrant County dispatch center is the first in the U.S. to use the tool that could save thousands of lives in one year nationwide. This week, Keller launches the SirenGPS mobile app, which will give dispatchers and emergency responders a much better location for emergency calls. (Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)