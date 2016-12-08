Police investigate possible kidnapping in north Fort Worth

Former Marine corporal Don Graves speaks at a Pearl Harbor ceremony at Naval Air Station Fort Worth. He was inspired to serve after Pearl Harbor and fought to win Iwo Jima. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)
An injured veteran Clay Luthy and his 10-year-old golden retriever Charlotte have both been hired at Lowe's in Abilene, Texas. Luthy has had five surgeries on his knees and can't bend his left leg. But with Charlotte's help, he can work with her at his side -- and the pair have become customer favorites at their store.