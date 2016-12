More Videos

0:18 The Valero Corner Store in the 2900 block of Cooper Street in Arlington was robbed overnight Thursday

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime

1:11 Crowley couple slain, adopted son arrested

1:07 The car at the 2016 auto show that is NOT for sale

0:48 Woman injured in two-alarm fire overnight in Flower Mound

0:33 2016 DFW Auto Show Highlights

1:28 Volunteers donate Christmas stockings at Texas Health H-E-B

0:32 Thieves hit holiday shoppers right on their porches

1:28 Dunbar High students create a mural to brighten their neighborhood

0:11 Dallas police investigating overnight shooting at Lakeland Manor Apts.

0:50 Texas Motor Speedway lights its tree, distributes money to charities

0:50 'There's so many good people in the world'