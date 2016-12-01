Woman injured in two-alarm fire overnight in Flower Mound

Firefighters pulled the woman from the burning house shortly before 2:00 am. Her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Star-Telegram

Huge fight breaks out among early holiday shoppers at mall

Not everyone was in the holiday spirit at the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. The mall opened at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and at some point after, a huge fight broke out involving several shoppers. A mall spokesperson said the incident was resolved quickly with the help of mall security. Modesto police were not called to the scene.

Grease for Greens

From 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 3 at Tierra Verde Golf Club in south Arlington, Grease for Greens gives residents the opportunity to recycle their used cooking oil and grease to create biodiesel.

