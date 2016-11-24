Rural health care, the challenges of a small town doctor

San Antonio police arrested a suspect late Monday afternoon in Sunday's fatal ambush shooting of SAPD Det. Benjamin Marconi, Chief William McManus said. “Everyone is relieved” said McManus, after a 30-hour manhunt in a news conference.
An 18-wheeler veered off the highway and overturned in Dallas early Friday morning. The driver hadn't been located as of noon and the sheriff's office quit searching. The wreck occurred overnight on North Stemmons Freeway at Mañana Drive.
A female driver and two children were trapped in their SUV and had to be rescued after a wreck in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas Thursday night. The wreck occurred in the 3600 block of West Illinois Avenue at Coombs Creek Drive about 9 p.m.
The driver of an SUV involved in a fiery wreck on Buckner Boulevard in east Dallas late Thursday was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The wreck happened about 10:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Buckner Boulevard. The cause was not immediately known.
Students dressed as pilgrims and Native Americans sing songs about Thanksgiving during the Bear Creek Elementary School Thanksgiving program in Euless, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. (Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)