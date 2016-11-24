Rural health care, the challenges of a small town doctor

Eastland, Texas doctor Robert DeLuca talks about the challenges and benefits of being a physician in a small town.
pmoseley@star-telegram.com

News

Fittipaldi Exotic Driving at TMS

Fittipaldi Exotic Driving will operate Driving Classes and Race Rides at Texas Motor Speedway November 18th, 19th and December 2nd, 3rd. More info at http://www.drivefittipaldi.com/ (Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram)

Editor's Choice Videos