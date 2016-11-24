Cowboys beat Redskins 31-26

Cowboys fan Josiah Jaramillo, 5, punches an inflated Redskins player before the game.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Carolyn Neuman dances while tailgating before the Redskins-Cowboys football game on Thanksgiving Day.
Brad Loper
Cowboys fans drive around in truck with a grim looking display that features Cowboys around a coffin bearing a Redskins helmet.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams makes a touchdown catch in the front corner of the end zone in the second quarter, defended by Washington Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles in the red zone against the Washington Redskins.
Brad Loper
Washington Redskins wide receiver Maurice Harris (13) is knocked down after a hit from Dallas Cowboys strong safety J.J. Wilcox (27) in the first half.
Brad Loper
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to pass during the first half against the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving Day.
Brandon Wade
Star-Telegram
Washington Redskins cornerback Donte Whitner Sr. (39) tries to stop the run by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Richard W. Rodriguez
rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
Eric Church performs during the 20th anniversary of Salvation Army halftime show, at the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins in Arlington.
Brandon Wade
Star-Telegram
Washington Redskins strong safety Duke Ihenacho (29) nearly intercepts a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant.
Brandon Wade
Star-Telegram