Chef Virginia Dalbeck makes restaurant's signature Pig pizza

From Disney Pixar comes "Up," a comedy adventure about 78-year-old balloon salesman Carl Fredericksen, who finally fulfills his lifelong dream of a great adventure when he ties thousands of balloons to his house and flies away to South America.
Elaina Brown and her three sisters are suing Moritz Kia and Discount Motors, accusing the dealerships of doing work that left the airbags disabled on a 2007 Sedona minivan that their parents were driving when another vehicle struck them head-on, killing them and their grandmother. (Star-Telegram/Max Faulkner)
The Fort Worth police officer who was hospitalized for two months after a bloody shootout in March was among the first people to arrive at JPS on Friday night after two fellow officers were shot by a gunman in the Wedgwood neighborhood.
After days of staying off the campaign trail due to illness, Hillary Clinton returned with a message about healthcare in North Carolina. It was a big TV day for Donald Trump, who discussed his physical with Dr. Oz and let Jimmy Fallon mess up his hair.