$2.2 million house burns in Westover Hills early Friday

Decades of restocking the Eastern Wild Turkey has proven successful for some East Texas counties, but many areas still aren’t seeing birds. A new research study will focus on some recently transplanted birds outfitted with GPS transmitters to find out what turkeys think is a good home.
Jim Thomas, managing director of flight training and standards for American Airlines, talks about learning of the attack after days of backpacking in the wilderness and how it affected him. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)