Keep your mind open, consider a cruise and other tips for planning a trip with grandkids

Traveling is all about making memories.
Vacations are perfect in this day and age for grandparents raising their grandchildren or those looking for a way to bond with kids attached to their tech devices. However, it takes some planning to make sure the trip is something you’ll all enjoy.
“Traveling with your grandchildren is a wonderful experience that creates special memories,” says Nicole Loomis of Confetti Travel Company.
Nina Fogelman, director of Ancient Summit, said to include the kids in the planning of any vacation:
“I am not sure why it is any different for grandparents’ travel. The basics are the basics. We have had multigenerational families and travelers who carry infants on their backs through Machu Picchu. Much is doable these days. Teens and tweens can go just about anywhere these days. We have had them visiting the Amazon, hiking the Inca Trail, kayaking on Lake Titicaca, sand-boarding on the dunes in Ica/Paracas.”
Loomis advises grandparents to choose a location that will appeal to different age groups and offer amenities to keep everyone safe and happy.
“A cruise is a perfect choice for a multigenerational vacation because it has a lot to offer guests with different requirements,” she said. “The kids can have fun in the kids’ club while the adults enjoy a peaceful swim in the adult pool or perhaps a nap. The family can then get ready and enjoy dinner and a show together.”
Anthony Tucker of All Inclusive Outlet suggests that when grandparents are traveling with young ones they get familiar with family-friendly resorts.
“Although advertised as ‘family-friendly’ resorts, many times there is a specific focus on the age group of the children they have in mind vacationing at their property,” he said. “For example, Generations Resort in Riviera Maya does a phenomenal job as one of the only true, multigenerational-focused resorts. It has a very expansive wading pool, which is excellent for families traveling with younger children. As a counter to that, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Punta Cana plans many excellent activities for teens.”
If you’re looking for something a little closer to home (and that might be especially good for the wee ones), Loomis recommends a Walt Disney World vacation.
“It’s a classic vacation spot to take the grandkids,” she said. “Stay at one of the monorail resorts, such as the Polynesian, so you can return to the room in the heat of the afternoon for a rest and swim. If you have any mobility issues, you can rent an electric scooter and have it delivered to your resort so you can navigate your way back and forth to the parks as well as around the resort.”
A word of caution if you’re traveling out of the country with the children:
“If grandparents will be traveling without any parent of their grandchildren, they should carry a legal document authorizing them to travel with the children and to care for the children in medical emergencies,” said Margie Lenau of Wonderland Family Vacations. “The children will still need passports or birth certificates to travel.”
