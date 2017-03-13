Where to snag late-season ski discounts

In the East and in the West, ski areas are counting on deep snow accumulations — and discounts — to get late-season skiers out on the slopes.
Killington ski resort in Vermont is selling a spring pass for $209. The pass entitles holders to unlimited spring skiing and snowboarding until late May, when the resort is expected to close, and to a 20 percent lodging discount.
In Colorado, two of the four Aspen Snowmass mountains will stay open until April 16. The company always discounts tickets sold at least a week in advance, but advance tickets sold for April 3-16 drop an additional 25 percent. In that period, a two-day advance-sale ticket costs $186. April rates at the Limelight Hotel in Aspen drop 20 percent on two- or three-night stays, starting at $216 a night, including breakfast and ski shuttles.
The Springalicious Pass at Steamboat in Colorado, if bought by Monday, offers three days of skiing in April for $129; the resort closes April 16. Until then, pass holders can take advantage of lodging deals, including half off a second night, and get 25 percent off rentals.
After its snowiest month ever — 252 inches in January — Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., plans to stay open until July 4. From May 1 to the season’s end, lift tickets start at $71 and hotels from $80, about half off peak-season rates.
The three ski areas near Banff, Alberta — Lake Louise, Norquay and Sunshine Village — will stay open until May 23. Lodging deals start at 84 Canadian dollars a night (about $63 at current exchange rates), and tri-area lift tickets cost about 272 Canadian for three days, a 20 percent discount from regular rates. Ticket holders also get free admission to the Banff Hot Springs.
Even if lift rates don’t drop, many hotel rates do. In Telluride, Colo., the Madeline Hotel and Residences is offering 30 percent off through April 2, when the slopes shut down for the year. Discounted rates start at $360, saving guests $154.
And at Lake Tahoe, Heavenly has extended its ski season to April 30, and it offers lodging starting at $85 a night from March 23.
