The most charming villages in Europe

1:34 Search continues for missing boater Pause

11:43 Showing goats becoming a family tradition for the Tuckers

0:26 Treacherous conditions faced 2-year-old boy lost in woods

0:44 Keller ISD kids compete in cooking contest

1:01 This company allows you to rent a chicken for 6 months

1:06 Buc-ee's opens in north Fort Worth

3:04 Dirk on historic 30K career points

1:16 Do we still need Daylight-Saving Time?

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side