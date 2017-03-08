If you’re after relaxation, peaceful country walks, beautiful architecture and opportunities for cultural immersion on your next trip across the pond, consider cutting down some of your city time and head out to a village instead. Here are six of the most charming villages in Europe, along with our top picks for places to stay in each.
Cong in County Mayo, Ireland
Set on a tiny sea-facing island on the western coast of Ireland, Cong is a quiet village that’s notable for its crumbling gray stone ruins and many outdoor activities. One of its biggest claims to fame is being the filming spot for the 1952 film “The Quiet Man,” but the biggest draw for most visitors is the opportunity to visit (or stay in) the medieval Ashford Castle, which now operates as a luxury hotel. Hotel pick: Ashford Castle.
Bibury in Gloucestershire, England
Often lauded as the most beautiful village of the Cotswolds, Bibury is also one of the most popular spots for visitors to stay in the area, and gets a steady stream of tourists from around the world. It’s set among the rolling green hills that the region is known for and consists almost entirely of light-beige stone cottages, including the famous Arlington Row, a line of cottages dating to 1380. Hotel pick: The Swan.
Eze in Cote D’azur, France
Set on a hilltop on the French Riviera overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, the Provencal township of Eze is easily one of the most picturesque spots in the region. It’s largely a tourist destination, and many of its buildings date to the Middle Ages. While there are lots of shops and restaurants here as well as a botanical garden, it’s far from bustling. In fact, Eze is particularly popular with couples seeking romantic solitude. Hotel pick: Chateau de la Chevre d’Or.
Baden-Baden in Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany
Germany’s best-known spa town, Baden-Baden, in the Black Forest of Baden-Wurttemberg, has been a popular spot for soaking in mineral-rich thermal waters off and on since the Roman era. And while spa treatments and hot springs are still among the most popular draws for tourists, there are also plenty of museums, gardens, performing arts venues and charming old buildings and churches (the town made it through World War II unscathed). Hotel pick: Hotel Belle Epoque.
Montepulciano In Tuscany, Italy
Spread over a hilltop nearly 2,000 meters above sea level, the Tuscan village of Montepulciano offers gorgeous medieval and Renaissance architecture as well as ample opportunities to visit wineries and sample the locally produced Vino Nobile di Montepulciano. Surrounded by fortifications dating to the 14th century, the village features a handful of churches and public squares, and its cathedral has an enormous triptych of the Virgin Mary’s Assumption, which is attributed to early-Renaissance Sienese School painter Taddeo Bartoli. Hotel pick: Etruria Resort & Natural Spa.
Oia in Santorini, Greece
Oia is arguably the most charming village on the beautiful Greek island of Santorini. This oft-photographed cliffside town is best known as a sunset-viewing spot, but it’s fantastic any time of day thanks to its abundance of quintessential whitewashed structures topped with blue domes, plus its fabulous views of the Aegean Sea. There’s not much to do here beyond eating, drinking, and gawking at local scenery, but it has some of the island’s best boutique hotels, many of which are tucked right into the cliffside. Hotel pick: Art Maisons Luxury Santorini Hotels Aspaki & Oia Castle.
