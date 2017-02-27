Met offers world-class art — and a great workout

1:30 Rangers manager Jeff Banister says WBC time is good for his players Pause

1:41 Jeff Banister discusses latest Josh Hamilton setback

0:35 TCU's Schlossnagle praises depth of lineup, Barzilli after win

1:40 Bodies experience many changes when running a marathon

1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for best QB in the country

1:02 Clemson QB Deshaun Watson on impact of national championship in his life

0:21 TCU's Fisher on his controversial late foul in loss to West Virginia

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:34 'Moonlight' cast reacts to Oscar best picture win after 'La La Land' announcement mistake