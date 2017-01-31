These 11 hotels have had suite success attracting U.S. presidents

0:34 "It's a feeling you'll never forget" - barrel racing at the Stock Show Pause

0:40 Stock Show steers are moving in fast

4:53 Vigil for refugees in Dallas

0:34 Lt. Governor weighs in on FWISD transgender bathroom policy

0:18 Protesters gather at DFW Airport

4:08 Being transgender in North Carolina: Reaction to HB2

0:37 Several travelers from Muslim countries detained overnight Monday at DFW Airport

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side